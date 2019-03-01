|
|
Adriana W. Glynn of Concord MA passed away on February 25, 2019. A longtime resident of Weston MA, Adriana was born in Curaao in the Dutch West Indies and educated in the Netherlands. During World War II she worked for the Dutch embassy in Washington DC, where she met Leo F. Glynn. They married in 1946 and returned to his home in Boston. They moved to Weston in 1951, where they raised their three daughters. Adriana became a successful realtor in the 1960's and stayed active in the field for more than thirty years. Adriana was a devout Presbyterian. She will be greatly missed by her family - Astrid Glynn and Laura Glynn, Lincoln MA, Leslie Glynn and her husband James Polando, Weston, MA, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews in the United States and the Netherlands. A service celebrating Adriana's live will be held at Duvall chapel Newbury Court in Concord Mass on Saturday March 9 at 11am.
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019