Catherine A. (Deimling) Christian, 68, of Concord, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Emerson Hospital with her family by her side. Cathy was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on August 19, 1950 to her late parents, Paul and Barbara (Sager) Deimling. She lived most of her childhood in Maryland. The family moved to Massachusetts when Cathys father, an Air Force colonel, was stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, MA. She graduated from Bedford High School and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph W. Christian (Bill), in 1968. In August, 2018, Bill and Cathy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Cathy was a commercial lines insurance underwriter for many years, including over ten years at Sentry Insurance in Concord. She was an avid gardener and an excellent cook. At fifteen, she taught herself to cook using her Betty Crocker Cookbook, and as an adult she loved to find new recipes to try. It became a tradition for Cathy to cook her familys favorite dinners and bake their favorite cakes| from scratch, of course| for their birthdays. In addition to her husband, Cathy leaves behind one daughter, Shirley Daniels and her husband Todd of Concord, one son, James Christian, her siblings, Susan Tierney and her late husband Robert of Dunedin, FL, Lynn Hawes and her husband Donald of Wakefield, and Brian Deimling and his wife Elizabeth of Dunedin, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Paul Deimling, Jr. Burial will be private at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Cathys online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019