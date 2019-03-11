|
|
Joseph Edward Condon, 66, passed away on March 6, 2019 at Care One in Concord. He was born on February 1, 1953, son of the late James M. Condon and Elinor (Mahoney) Condon of Concord. He leaves his brother, James M. Condon, Jr. and wife Bette Ann and sisters Judith Cosgrove of Maynard and Kathleen Whynott of Northampton. He was predeceased by his brother Dennis T. Condon. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Joe faced many challenges after receiving a serious head injury when he was 13 years old. He continued to attend Concord Public Schools and graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in 1971. After a year of prep school at Fryeburg Academy in Maine, Joe went to work for his father and uncle, Jack Condon, at Condons Package Store. Later he worked for Staples for 20 years. Joe has many friends and enjoyed being active with them. Whether enjoying the family camp in Sandwich, New Hampshire or fishing in the waters of Truro on the Cape, Joe was in his element. He was also a sports enth- usiast and enjoyed line dancing for many years. Joe never complained about his challenges and faced each one heads on. He was always ready for the new day and gave it his all. A celebration of Joes life will be held at Dee Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 12 to 1:00 with burial to follow at St. Bernards Cemetery, Concord. Donations in Joes name can be made to: Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts, 30 Lyman Street, Suite 10, Westborough, MA 01581, biama.org Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Concord For online guest book please visit www.deefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019