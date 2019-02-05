|
Joseph Floyd Lipinski Jr. M.D. of Concord passed away on January 10, 2019 in Weston MA, after a long illness. Dr. Lipinski was born in New Kensington, PA, and attended Dickinson College and Thomas Jefferson Medical School. He came to Boston for his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and continued his career in medicine and research as an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the Mailman Research Center at McLean Hospital. Dr. Lipinskis research focused on the biological basis of mental disorders, especially severe disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He published numerous widely cited papers in the field, covering aspects of diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, and contributed insights that have continued to influence psychiatric practice to this day. He was also particularly interested in the effects and side effects of new medications to treat serious psychiatric conditions, and published extensively in this area as well. An avid skier and lacrosse player he was most happy on the slopes of Waterville Valley NH and Val dIsere France or on the sidelines of his sons soccer and lacrosse games. He leaves his three brothers, Robert, Richard and David Lipinski, his two sons Jed and Tom, his former wife Edith and his granddaughters Lucy and Sasha. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dr. Lipinski on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the First Parish in Concord, 20 Lexington Road, Concord. Burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord will be private. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019