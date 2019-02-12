|
Laurel E. (Riley) Landry, 60, of Maynard, retired Executive Administrative Assistant for Concords Town Manager office, died peacefully at Emerson Hospital on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Her beloved and cherished husband of 26 years, Robert P. Landry, remained faithfully by her side until she passed. She was born in Waltham on October 21, 1958 as the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Forsyth) Riley. Raised in Concord, she graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in 1976 and later attended Burdett Secretarial School in Boston. In her early years, Laurel was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She formerly worked at Williams Company and Emerson Hospital, before beginning a 32-year career with the Town of Concord. Laurel enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, and writing. She was the ultimate cat person, and a talented dancer and dance teacher. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife and person. She was dependable and devoted to her work for the town, and was always there to help anyone. In addition to her husband, Laurel leaves behind one sister, Linda Thomas and her husband Larry of Ayer, one brother, William Riley of Bridgton, ME, her nephews, Lowell David Thomas, Timothy Thomas, and Collin Thomas, all of Ayer, her mother-in-law, Gertrude Landry of Lunenburg, and one sister-in-law, Donna Landry of Bridgehampton, NY. She was the sister of the late Carol Riley who died in December of 2018, and aunt of the late Larry Dean. She will be buried during a private service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Inclusion Body Myositis Foundation, 897 Washington Street, #600005 Newton, MA 02460 (www.ibmfoundation.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Laurels online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019