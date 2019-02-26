|
Miles Colman of San Jose, California died by suicide February 18, 2019 in Marin County, California. Miles was predeceased by his wife, Sohee Shin, originally of Bundang-gu, Seongnam, South Korea on January 24, 2019. Miles was born in Madison, Wisconsin on December 25, 1982. He grew up in Bangkok Thailand, Athens Ohio, Champaign Illinois, Salem Massachusetts, and Concord Massachusetts. He graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in 2001, where he ran track and cross country, played saxophone in the pep, concert, and jazz bands, and was active in Model UN and Academic Bowl. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2006, where he enjoyed robotics competitions, the Outing Club, and studying in Sweden and Japan. While earning his PhD in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Tokyo University, he met his wife, Sohee Shin, who was a PhD student in political science. Their common language was Japanese, and they enjoyed spoiling their pets, eating good food, and traveling to warm places around the world. They married in Kaumakapili Church in Hawaii in 2012, and returned frequently to the islands for vacations. Miles worked for NASA, Nissan, EXA, as a tutor, US Post Office, and NIDEC. Miles loved learning, designing aircraft, moving fast, windsurfing, and taking walks. His humor, kindness, incredible mind, and affection will be missed most of all by his family. His loss is mourned by his parents, John and Anne Colman; his sisters, Alice and Elena Colman; grandfather; cousins; aunts and uncles; and many friends. We welcome all to remember Miless life at a service and reception March 9 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Concord, MA. A private burial will be held afterwards at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. To share a remembrance or condolence, his guestbook may be found at www. monteschapelofthehills.com. We hope being open about his suicide may help others reach out to loved ones in times of suffering and mental illness. The National Suicide Prevention Helpline is 1-800-273-8255. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Felton Institute of San Francisco.
Published in The Concord Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019