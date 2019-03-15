|
Sandra A. Dymsza, a long-time resident of Concord, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Chester W. Dymsza who died in 2016. Sandra was known to be a strong, determined, and caring woman who cherished family. She loved supporting her grandchildren by attending each of their sporting competitions, activities, and major life milestones. Sandra enjoyed current events and spending time with lifelong friends from town and the Thoreau Club. She leaves behind three daughters, Kimberly Spock and husband Thomas of Wilbraham, Laurie Cullinane and her husband Stephen of Lunenburg, and Paula Junker and her husband Jeffrey of Berlin, eight grandchildren, Nate, Melissa, Christopher, Kaitlyne, Megan, Brittany, Julia and James, one great grandchild, McKenzie, three brothers, Richard, Wayne, and Ronald, as well as her best friend an Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Sandras life during visiting hours on Monday, March 18th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center and again in the funeral home on Tuesday, March 19th at 9 am, followed by her funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. Our family is grateful for the excellent care provided by Nashoba Nursing Services of Shirley and Right At Home Care of Harvard. Contributions in her memory may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Road, Hudson, MA 01749 (www.ygrr.org) or to the , 1661 Worcester Rd, # 301, Framingham, MA 01701. (www.lung.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Sandras online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019