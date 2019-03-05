|
|
Vanessa Margaret Brown, 69, born in London, England, daughter of Leonard and Joyce Dyke, passed away on the morning of March 2, 2019. Beloved by many, Vanessa leaves behind her husband of 42 years Christopher Brown, her son Montague (Monte) Brown, her daughter Georgina Brown, and her son-in-law Sagar Khare. Vanessa was artistic, a great cook, and a wonderful storyteller. She earned her teaching degree at Battersea College of Education, studied costume and set design at Croydon College, and received her Master's Degree in Education from Framingham State University. Vanessa worked at WGBH in both radio and television in the late seventies and eighties, and in special education at the Concord Middle School for twenty-three years. Family and friends are welcome to attend Vanessa's memorial service at 1 pm on Saturday, March 16 in the Chapel at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street in Concord. Please visit rememberingvanessabrown.com to view or share photographs, memories, or condolences.
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019