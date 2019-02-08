|
David E. Nolan, a lifelong resident of North Easton, died peacefully Monday evening, January 28, 2019, with his wife and children by his side. Son of the late Stephen F. and Flora McCarty Nolan, he was the beloved husband of Joan McCann Nolan for sixty two years. Both third generation Easton natives, they have seen their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild all proudly become "townies". Growing up in Easton, Dave spent happy times hanging out at O'Conner's News Store for a tonic, skating on Fred's Pond, and skipping school with his buddies to play pool on Center St. But his favorite activity was clowning around in class to get that McCann girl's attention. For every sport he played at Oliver Ames, she was cheering for him on the sidelines. Upon graduation in 1949 from Oliver Ames High School, Dave served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from the Wentworth Institute of Technology, and thus began a long career with the Foxboro Company in Foxborough as a panel designer. After retiring in 1985, he began substitute teaching in Industrial Arts classes for the Brockton School Department where he loved sharing his building skills. A devout Catholic, Dave was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church serving on the Parish Counsel, teaching CCD and being a Cub Scout den master for Pack 68. In 1956, Joan and Dave began their love of Cape Cod with a home open to their friends and family, which continues to be enjoyed by their children and grandchildren. His children spent every summer on Lewis Bay sailing, skiing, and swimming. An active member of the Lewis Bay Yacht Club, he served as both Commodore and Race Committee member. Dave passed on his mechanical skills to one child, his love of gardening to another, and a love of reading to the third. Quahogging was a passion he passed on to all three. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Joanne M. (Nolan) Edwards and her husband Tyrone of Easton and David R. Nolan and his wife Kristen of Easton; a sister, Irene Roberge of Mansfield; He was the devoted Grampy to Christopher D. Nolan, Michael D. Edwards, his fiance, Michaela Bell, David R. Nolan Jr., Nolan S. Edwards, Allison E. Nolan, and Megan R. Nolan. He was predeceased by his son, Michael S. Nolan, a grandson, Jason P. Nolan, and his brother, Stephen F. Nolan II. His last great joy was spending the past five months with his great-granddaughter, Riley B. Edwards. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Easton Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019