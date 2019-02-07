|
Dorothy M. (Boyle) O'Reilly, 94, of North Easton passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Somerville, to her parents Joseph C. Boyle of Cambridge and Agnes (Brennen) Boyle of Staleybridge, England. Dorothy had a lifelong passion for reading books. Her occupation as the Reading Adviser at the Ames Free Library in Easton gave her immense pleasure. Dorothy was a community leader and helped organize the League of Women voters ad-hoc committee in Easton. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Daniel J. O'Reilly. They are survived by 5 children, Deborah Gallagher and husband James of Grafton, Daniel J. O'Reilly Jr. of Easton, David H. O'Reilly of Marshfield, Diane Scott and her husband Michael of Scituate and Damon O'Reilly and his wife Brenda of Randolph; grandchildren, Ross Botelho, Taryn Ellis and her husband James, Lauren O'Reilly, Andrew Scott; and great-grandchild, Ava Ellis. Dorothy is also survived by siblings, Pauline Flynn and husband Jack, Patsy Gray and husband Donald and brother John Boyle and his wife Diane; also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Thomas Boyle, Gerald Boyle, Charles Boyle, Leonard Boyle, Joseph Boyle Wilfred Boyle and Christine Boyle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dorothy's memory to the Ames Free Library, 53 Main Street, North Easton, MA 02356. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Easton Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019