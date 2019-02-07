|
Karen L. (Foster) Martin, 80, a resident of Easton for the past 55 years, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. She was the loving wife of Richard F. Martin for 40 years. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Swanson) Foster, she was raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. Karen began her working career in commercial advertisement industry and was Head of the Art Department for Walter Clay Advertising of Brockton. Later she took a position with Comcast where she was employed for 15 years. She enjoyed gardening and her hobbies included sewing, knitting, cooking and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by two sons, Timothy Watts of Wareham and Douglas Watts of Augusta, Maine; her stepchildren, Denise Martin-Donathan of Calif., Norma Jean Broder of Assonet, Richard F. Martin of East Taunton and Carl A . Martin of East Bridgewater; her siblings, Barbara Botelho of Taunton, Elaine Smith of West Bridgewater and Ronald Fabiani of Fla.; her brother-in-law, Gil Heino of Easton; and two grandchildren, Daniel Watts and Hallie Watts; and several step-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Cathy Heino. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Easton Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019