Lisa Ann Correra, age 54, of North Easton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a brief illness, at Brockton Health Center. The beloved daughter of Michael Correra of Miami Beach, Fla. and June Kononchuk and her step-father Dave of North Easton. Loving sister of Lynn Piana and her husband, Stephen of Canton, Mass., and proud aunt of Matthew and Kevin Piana of Canton, Mass. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lisa was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Class of 1983. She enjoyed many happy times going out with her cousin, Brenda Melucci of Cranston, R.I. Lisa enjoyed many family holidays at her aunt and uncle's house, Muriel and Brian Sanford, of Townsend, Mass. Lisa enjoyed music and loved to sing and dance. Lisa loved the outdoors and in her younger years, she loved swimming and also enjoyed skiing in New Hampshire. Lisa was a thoughtful, generous, and kind person, who was loved by many and will be deeply missed. A wake will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit website www.southeastfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Lisas name to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, P.O Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Easton Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2019