Richard Ferrini of Plymouth, died January 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born July 9, 1935, to the late parents Iola (DiSalle) and Ralph Ferrini of Brockton. Richard's creative side could be seen in his assemblages - surprising, graceful and artistic - which he designed to grace the corner of a room, stairwell, porch or yard. One was a bicycle sculpture using only found materials, complete with a battered antique Malden bicycle license plate. He called it his greatest achievement. He was Public Relations Director for organizations ranging from H.P. Hood to Norwood Hospital. He was a collector of many things, especially H. P. Hood memorabilia. Richard served as honorary "uncle" to several children who lost their fathers at a young age; these valued relationships lasted the length of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gwendolyn (Wray); and by two sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by and was the loving brother of Robert D. Ferrini. Richard was a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews and their spouses, and was a good and valued friend of many. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Southeast Funeral Home (Copeland-MacKinnon), 93 Center St. N. Easton. A service will be held in the funeral home at 11 and burial will follow at noon at Furnace Village Cemetery in Easton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Richard's name to the Scituate Historical Society, PO Box 276, Scituate, Massachusetts, 02066. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share your memories of Richard on our web site www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Easton Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019