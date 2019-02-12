|
|
Arnulf I. Simmon, passed in peace Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 77, after a long illness. Born in Prague on June 1, 1941 to Arnulf and Anna Kochloffel. He lived in Marblehead with his adored wife Lorraine Simmon. Father to Michelle Swanson, Audrey Simmon, Christian Simmon and Nicole Simmon. Grandfather to Tyler and Nicholas Coughlin. Uncle to Peter and Lisa Kochloffel, Alex Forsythe, Kristopher Forsythe and Erin Forsythe. He will be fondly remembered as a humanist with a great love of art, music, history and politics. A memorial service with be held at Arnulfs church St. Stephens United Methodist Church, in Marblehead, on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Stephens.
Published in The Cape Ann Beacon from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019