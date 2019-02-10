Home

McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
251 Concord St.
Framingham, MA
View Map
Cecelia M. Tolan Obituary
Cecelia M. Tolan, 85, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Irene F. (OBrien) Quinn, and was the beloved wife of the late, Richard C. Tolan. Cecelia was born in Boston and raised and educated in the Roxbury and Jamaica Plain sections of the city. She worked as a bartender at the Eagles Club and American Legion in Framingham. Cecelia was an extremely intelligent woman who loved the Red Sox and all Boston sports. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and spending time on the Cape. More than anything Cecelia loved her large family. She is survived by her children, Dorrance Lincoln and his fiance Jennifer, and Laurene Wirth and her husband Rick, her step children, Debbie Clark and her husband Les, Billy, Nancy Yeager and her hus- band Dave, and Jeff and his wife Jill, her daughter-in-law Cheryl, 18 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Dorothea, Thomas, AnnaMarie, Irene, Joseph and John, and her step children, Richard, and Kathleen Michaud and her husband Don. Family and friends will honor and remember Cecelias life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, February 13th from 4 | 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning in St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord St. Framingham at 10 oclock. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Cecelias name to: The Perkins School For The Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, www.perkins.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in The Framingham Tab from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019
