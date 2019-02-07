|
Elnora Mae (Roth) Grange, 90, of Framingham, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away at home on Jan. 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Russell Grange, married for 63 years. She is survived by her children: David Grange and Stacey Young and her husband Lawrence, all of Framingham; and a sister: Flora Heller of Natick. She was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Labossiere and Jean Kintner. Elnora was a telephone operator and conversion manager with AT&T, before dedicating her life to raising her children. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, her love of dogs, incredible sense of humor, and her Pittsburgh pride. Elnora was often described as a "hot ticket", as she had a quick wit, and was making people laugh up to her dying day. Elnora will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She will especially be missed by her beloved grand-dog, Jelly. There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at Dell Park Cemetery in Natick. For memorial page and expressions of condolences, please visit: www.boylebrothers.com.
