Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Sr. Mildred Teresa Malone, CSJ (Sister John Berchmans), in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Katharine (McCloskey) Malone and sister of the late Evelyn Morin, Dorothy Cahill, Maynard Malone, Joseph Malone, Bernice Malone, and John Malone. Survived by her loving sisters, Sister Mary Malone, CSJ, and Sister Patricia Malone, CSJ, cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Joseph School, Amesbury; Boston School for the Deaf and special educator for the Randolph Public Schools. Sister Mildred also ministered as a language teacher in the Milton Public Schools; as a tutor of English at Fontbonne Academy, Milton; as Director of Religious Education at St. Rita Parish and All Saints Parish in Haverhill; and Assistant Director of Mother of the Church, Newton, New Hampshire. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in The Framingham Tab from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019
