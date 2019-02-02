|
|
It is with great sadness to report the death of the beloved brother, William Greaves, who passed away after a brief battle with cancer, on January 21, 2019. Bill was born in Framingham in 1950 to Joseph and Josephine Greaves and went on to graduate from South High in 1969. Gregarious and good-humored, he spent many years as a widely respected house painter and in later years | worked for Ashland Dental Lab, delivering dental prosthetics throughout the southern Massachusetts area. A great touristin addition to many trips to California, Bill also visited Hawaii and Washington D.C., but perhaps his favorite memory was a seven day trip to Ireland where he kissed the Blarney Stone and also marched in Killarneys St. Patricks Day Parade while carrying the U.S. flag. Predeceased by his parents Bill leaves his sister Mary Donahue; many cousins and friends; his god son Michael and his adopted family | Maureen, Colleen, Mary Beth and Cheryl Duggan who provided such loving care and support towards the end. Special thanks also go to Oak Knoll Care Facility in Framingham and Metrowest Hospice. Bill was much loved for his generous heart and witty personality and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced in early spring. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, a donation to will be much appreciated. To leave a message of condolence please visit nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Framingham Tab from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019