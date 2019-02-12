|
|
Meredith Hanlon, died on January 23, 2019 in Manchester, NH in the loving company of her daughter Lindsay Coats after a battle with Alzheimers. She is also survived by her son-in-law Jody Coats and granddaughters Lily and Emma Coats, all of New Boston, NH, and her twin sisters Lesley Hanlon of ME and Lindley Hanlon of NYC. Born in Keene, NH and raised in Beverly and Wenham, MA she attended Shore Country Day School, Beverly High School, and graduated from Smith College in 1963. At Smith she specialized in theatre, English and French literature, and ran the Challenge series. After graduation she participated in the Poets Theater in Cambridge, MA and worked in advertising and publicity at Wellesley College and Filenes. Later she returned to live in Wenham, where she was involved with community action groups A Better Chance and Concern. She was an accomplished poet, photographer, classical pianist, and the caregiver for her mother Marion Hanlon in Wenham. Meredith worked in promoting urban redevelopment in Salem, MA, Burlington, VT, and Montreal Canada. An ambitious cook, her Merediths Mustards won the Best of Boston award and was distributed nationally. A memorial service is planned for late spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzh- eimers Foundation. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchand rising.com.
Published in The Hamilton Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019