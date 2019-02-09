Home

Arnoldus Itz Obituary
Arnoldus Itz, 91 of Hanover, died on February 5, 2019 at the Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Weymouth. He was born on December 2, 1927 in Brunssum, the Netherlands, to the late Hendrikus and Anna (Devtekom) Itz. He was the loving husband for sixty eight years to Barbara (Young) Itz. Raised and educated in the Netherlands, Arnold attended the Maritime Academy in Amsterdam and came to the United States in 1956. He became a legal US Citizen in 1961. Arnold worked as a Port Captain for P & O Containers. He was a member of the Port of Boston Propeller Club, the Marine Society of Boston and the Seafarer's Friends. Arnold enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his wife, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was quite the home handyman. Along with his wife Barbara, Arnold was the father of Charles D. and his wife Kimberley Itz of Topsfield, George and his wife Patricia Itz of Weymouth, Alice L. and her husband Kent Siderwitch of NH, Evelyn F. and her husband Phillip Duffty of Haverhill and the late Helen Itz. He was the bro- ther of the late Sierk Itz, George Itz, Henk Itz and Nars Itz. Arnold is also survived by his eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A visitation was held on Friday February 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street Rockland, MA. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday Feb. 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the First Congregational Church in Hanover. Donations may be sent to the Seafarer's Friend of Boston (www.searfarersfriend.org). Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home 135 Union Street Rockland, MA 02370 (781) 878-1775
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019
