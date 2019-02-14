|
Donald Brinton Virtue, lifelong teacher, ardent historian, humorous storyteller, lover of people and their lives, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, shortly after sunrise on February 11, 2019, at age 94. Don was a connoisseur of classical music, books, trains, British comedies, ice cream, trains, chocolate rice pudding and trains. On Thursday, October 16, 1924, Don was born to Ida Mae and Elmer Donald Virtue. While he did not have any immediate siblings, he spent a rambunctious childhood with a bevy of cousins and family friends who lived throughout the neighborhoods of Lynn. As a small child, while cultivating his love for model trains, he met Harvey Robinson with whom he remained lifelong friends of nearly ninety years. They spoke and reminisced just days before Don's passing. As a teenager, while spending a summer on a farm in Sugar Hill, N.H., he met his future wife, Charlotte, while she was on a bicycle tour of the White Mountains. A few years later, on his graduation day from high school, he was enlisted into the Army. Soon, he and many his neighborhood buddies were off to Europe to fight in World War II. With great struggle, but also with great fortune, all returned. After the war, Charlotte and Don were reunited, and married in 1948. Settling in Hanover, they had two daughters and two sons, Sandra of Rindge, N.H., Gail of Milford, N.H., Benjamin of Plymouth and David of Oakland, Calif. Over the decades he earned the right to boast of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Spurred by his father's inventive spirit, stamp collecting, and the history he saw before him in Europe during the war, Don started the journey of becoming an educator. He received degrees from Suffolk and Boston Teacher's College. After teaching in the Boston Public Schools, he took a job as a teacher in Hanover, and then accepted the role of principal at the Hanover High School in 1966. Twenty years later he retired to care for his wife who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Charlotte passed in 1998. He spent many years encouraging and supporting families that were affected by Alzheimer's. During this time, he met Catherine Clancy who would become his second wife in 2000. They spent many wonderful years traveling and enjoying time together. Kay passed in April 2016. His family welcomes anyone who would like to celebrate Don's life to any and all of the following events this Saturday, February 16, 2019 - visiting hours from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover; a memorial service from 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 Silver Street, Hanover, with a reception to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church. Donations may be offered, in lieu of flowers, to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Hanover Council on Aging, 665 Center St., Hanover, MA 02339. For directions and to sign Don's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019