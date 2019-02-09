Home

POWERED BY

Services
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Godfrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Godfrey Obituary
Linda (Carlson) (Knowles) Godfrey of Venice, Fla., previously of Weymouth and Hanover, passed away on January 6, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla., after a period of declining health from heart disease. She was 70 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Knowles for 17 years and the beloved wife of the late George King Godfrey for the past 29 years. Linda is survived by her seven stepchildren, Susan Rovnak (Greg) of Dover, N.H., Barbara MacMurdo (Ron) of Middleboro, Paul Shaw Godfrey (Mary) of Stoneham, Mark Shaw Godfrey (Kelly) of Wilmington, N.C., Elizabeth Govoni (Matt) of Greenland, N.H., Eric Shaw Godfrey (Maurjourie) of Aurora, Colo., and Nancy Hennessey (Bob) of Franklin; fifteen grandchildren, Michael, Ben, Amanda, Ryan, Lindsey, Brendan, Peter, Cal, Anna, Madison, Cameron, Andrew, Matthew, Sara, and Sam; and one great-grandchild, Landon. She is also survived by her brother, David Carlson of Bourne; and her two nieces, Danielle and Emily. She was born January 15, 1948, in Weymouth, to the late Lucille and Elmore Carlson. Linda graduated from Weymouth High School and worked at several jobs, including R.S. Means in Boston, until finding her true passion, interior decorating and design. She had many clients on the South Shore and also in the Venice area. She took much joy in decorating each house she lived in and her entertaining skills earned her the nickname of "Martha Stewart". Her many hobbies included needlework, jewelry design, cooking, gardening, fine dining and traveling all over the world with George. Linda was past president of the Hanover Garden Club. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and her dog, Josie. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 in memory of Linda Godfrey. Visiting hours will be Friday, February 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover. A private burial service is planned. For directions and to sign Linda's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
Download Now