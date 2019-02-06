|
|
Robert T. Flaherty, 87 of Hanover, died peacefully at his home January 26, 2019. Bob was born in Boston and grew up in Dorchester. He proudly served our country for 3 years in the United State Army. He owned and operated a restaurant in Harvard Square for several years and from there he moved on to working for the Western Union until retiring in the late 1990s. Although Bob had no children of his own, he truly enjoyed taking his nieces and nephews water skiing, teaching them to play tennis and golfing with his brother and sister. He was extremely active and had many hobbies, such as taking care of his home and yard. To Bob's family, he was the Best Brother in the World. He was a man of integrity, kindness and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Bob was a loving brother to Margaret "Dolly" Flaherty and David and Nancy Flaherty of NC. He was an adoring and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews of NC. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, January 30th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday at 9 a.m. Internment will be private. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019