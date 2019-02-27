Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pauls Church
Hingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cristina Barbuto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cristina Barbuto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cristina Barbuto Obituary
Cristina Barbuto, of Hingham, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2019 after a brief illness. The beloved daughter of Joseph Barbuto of Hingham and the late Candida (Politano) Barbuto. Loving sister of Anthony Barbuto of Hingham, Mary Barbuto of Rockland, Joseph Barbuto and Amy Barbuto both of Marshfield and the late Robert Barbuto. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cristina had a very special place in her heart for animals. She took excellent care of the animals entrusted to her. She was also amazing with children. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, a loving sister and cherished aunt. Although her family is heart broken at her sudden passing they are grateful for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the memorial funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Donations in memory of Cristina may be made to The Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now