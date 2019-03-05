|
|
Mary Mapes Cox of Hingham, passed away on March 3, 2019, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis D. Cox Sr. She leaves her daughter, Virginia Randall; and son-in-law, Alex Randall; her son, Louis D. Cox Jr.; as well as grandchildren, Julia Randall and husband Hector Vasquez, Emily, Eric, and Andrew Randall; and three great-grandchildren, Alex, Sara and Anna Vasquez. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 172 Main Street, Hingham, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be sent to St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church or to the Perkins School for the Blind. For further information, please visit www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019