Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Resources
Robert F. Matson Obituary
Robert F. Bob Matson, of Holbrook, formerly of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly after a brief period of failing health on February 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of 62 years to Ruth J. (Penny) Matson. Loving father of Robert F. Matson, Jr. and his wife Cathleen of Holbrook, Barbara J. Matson of Holbrook, Karen R. Bulger and her husband Michael of Randolph and the late Patricia Ann Matson. Brother of the late Francis Matson and Nancy Turke. Dear Grandpa to Phillip, Nicole and Amanda Matson, Kelly and Katelyn Long, and Christopher and Matthew Bulger. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bob was born in Charlestown where he grew up and graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to graduate from Stonehill College, Class of 1957. He was a retired Senior Systems Analyst for M.I.T. where he worked for over 25 years. He was a member of the Holbrook Knights of Columbus and was a 4th Degree Knight. He was a Past Grand Knight and a former District Deputy. He was an active communicant of St. Joseph Church, Holbrook, where he sang in the mens choir and was a Sr. Acolyte and Lector. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 68 So. Franklin St., Holbrook MA 02343 until 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in Union Cemetery, Holbrook MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Holbrook Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
