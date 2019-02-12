|
|
Danise Marie Reagan, 65, Watertown, passed away Thursday, February 7th , 2019 at the Hospice Residence, Watertown with her husband John by her side. A Mass will be said for Danise at Holy Family Church at a day and time to be announced. Spring burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA on April 26 th , 2019. Anyone wishing to attend please let us know. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and the Tewksbury Funeral Home, Tewksbury, MA. Danise is survived by her husband, John; her mother Thelma Russ of Pennsylvania; a daughter Cherie (Mitton) Dehay and husband Michael Dehay and grandson Michael Dehay, all of Florida; a brother Daniel of New Jersey. She was born October 13, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, a daughter to Daniel and Thelma Grims Russ. Danise married John Reagan April 26 th, 1980. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019