|
|
James C. Baker, loving husband and father of two, passed away on January 31, 2019, at the age of forty-six. Residing in Ipswich, Jim was born in Salem on November 6, 1972 to Stanley and Marilyn (Sue) Baker of Ipswich. He attended elementary schools in Ipswich and N. Yarmouth, Maine and graduated from Ipswich High School with the class of 1990. Jim graduated from the Berklee College of Music in 1994 and also attended classes in computer sciences at Boston University which led to a successful career with Eagle Investment Systems in Wellesley. Jim was an avid reader and music lover and was a bass player for the band Eddys Shoe for over twenty years. He enjoyed yoga and spending time with his family. Crane Beach was a favorite place of his and he loved to swim and play with his children in the water. He could also be found walking in the woods with his wife and their dog, Millie. Jim was a wonderful father, husband and son, and was a dear friend to many. He was a friend of Bill W. and active in the sober community. He fought the disease of addiction with all of his might. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Kimberly and their two children Calla and Caleb of Ipswich, his parents Sue and Stan Baker of Ipswich, his sister in law Jacqui Baker, niece Noelle and nephews Isaac and Griffin Baker of New Milford, CT, his brother in law Jason and wife Amberly Steele, and nieces Grace and Stella of Simpsonville, SC, and father in law Robert and wife Mary Steele of Owensboro, KY. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, S. Neill Baker in October 2018. A celebration of Jims life will be held on Saturday February 16 at 1pm at the First Church in Ipswich, Meetinghouse Green. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Learn to Cope at www.learn2 cope.org. No matter how dark the moment, love and hope are always possible. To send a condolence to his family please visit www. whittier-porter.com.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019