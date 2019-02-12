|
John A. Bolduc, 61, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home home in Ipswich. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Margaret M. (Parady) Bolduc. John was raised in Ipswich and was a graduate of Ipswich High School. He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Thurber of Ipswich and two sisters, Therese Terry Bolduc of Kennsington, NH and Casserine Cass Toussaint of Cambridge. There are no public services planned. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral home of Ipswich. To send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019