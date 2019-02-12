Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-3442
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bolduc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Bolduc

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. Bolduc Obituary
John A. Bolduc, 61, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home home in Ipswich. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Margaret M. (Parady) Bolduc. John was raised in Ipswich and was a graduate of Ipswich High School. He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Thurber of Ipswich and two sisters, Therese Terry Bolduc of Kennsington, NH and Casserine Cass Toussaint of Cambridge. There are no public services planned. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral home of Ipswich. To send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.