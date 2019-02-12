|
Robert K. Sully Sullivan, 63. Beloved husband of Laurie (Stringfellow) Sullivan passed away February 5, 2019 surrounded by family in his Rowley home following his long courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Ipswich, the son of the late William F. Sullivan Jr. and Marilyn D. (Campbell) Sullivan, he as a 1974 graduate of Ipswich High School. He rode his Harley to California in 1977 where he met Laurie and was employed installing hot tubs for the rich and famous of Hollywood. In 1978 moved to Big Pine Key, FL where he was employed as an electrical worker. In 1980 he returned to his hometown of Ipswich where he continued with his electrical work. Sully also was employed by several painting contractors, later going on to start his own home painting and repair business. Sully enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing from his familys houseboat, camping, golfing, riding his Harley and playing poker and pool with his friends. Most of all Sully loved his time with his family and wife Laurie. In addition to his wife Laurie he is survived by his brothers; William F. Sullivan III and wife Grace of Ipswich, Michael E. Sullivan and wife Cheryl of Stuarts Draft, VA, Edward C. Sullivan and wife Stephanie of Ipswich, Mark Sullivan and wife Patrice of Danvers; a sister, Marilyn A. Sullivan and husband Nick Gotses of Ft. Myers, FL; brother-in-law, Rick McKinney and wife Becky of Broken Arrow, OK and several nieces and nephews of which he loved very much including his special niece/like a daughter, Regina D. Stringfellow of Tulsa, OK. He was the brother of the late James P. Sullivan and Joan Lent. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2 to 6p.m. at The Masonic Temple, 70 Topsfield Rd. Ipswich. Please come all to share your memories. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his name may be made to the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd. Burlington, MA. 01805 or online at www.support.lahey health.org/LHMCgive. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019