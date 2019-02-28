|
|
Lorne "Huck" Davies of Kingston, died at home Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Anne Hart Davies; his son, Nicholas Davies; and sister, Susan Davies, all of Kingston. He was also the loving son of the late James and Mabel Davies of Skaneateles, N.Y. He was born in Montreal, Canada, and came to the United States at the age of 7. He still has numerous cousins residing in Canada. He was a finish cabinet maker by trade and worked throughout Massachusetts and Vermont. He was an avid sailor, cyclist, skier and nature lover. He also was a huge collector of antiques and Christmas ornaments. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, Saturday, March 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. For online condolences, floral arrangements or directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019