Mr. Edward M. McDevitt, of Waltham, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home. He was 72. Mr. McDevitt was born in Lexington on October 7, 1946, a son of the late James J. and Pauline E. (Qualey) McDevitt. Ed lived in Lexington for many years and graduated Lexington High School in 1964. He moved to Waltham in 1972. Ed worked as a manager for the New England Telephone Company where he completed its management program. He was a lifelong Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins fan and was avid salt water fisherman. He loved to spend time in Dennis on Cape Cod. Ed was a wonderful cook who volunteered at the Lexington Elks and was on the scholarship committee. Ed served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ed was the husband of the late Colleen M. (McGrath) McDevitt. He leaves his children, Christine E. McDevitt of Nashville, Tennessee and Meghan L. Berman (Michael) of North Billerica; his grandson, Connor Berman; his brother and sisters, James McDevitt (Judy), Louise McDevitt (Michael Piniewski), all of West Dover, Vermont and Pauline McDevitt (Joseph Weigand) of Hyannis and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ed's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, February 13th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Lexington Elks Scholarship Fund, 959 Waltham Street, Lexington, MA 02421. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019