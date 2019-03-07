|
After a long and courageous battle against old age, Helen "Jinx" Baker Crouch finally succumbed on February 28 at the age of 90. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Jean Crouch Ricci and her husband Robert; Thomas Crouch and his wife Pamla; Becky Crouch Barrentine and her husband Curt; and Brad Miller. She was predeceased by daughters Nancy Crouch Clark and Amy Crouch Miller. Jinx also leaves 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in Chicago, Jinx moved to Rochester, NY, graduated from the University of Rochester (UR), and settled there. She later moved to Cazenovia, NY with her family where she lived for close to 40 years. Divorced, she raised five children on her own. Starting in Rochester and throughout her years in Cazenovia, she devoted herself to improving and furthering mental health care, womens reproductive rights, and adult literacy among other causes. She was an active volunteer in and leader of many non- profit organizations, including the Health Association of Rochester and Monroe County (NY), the National Council of Alcoholism, the Monroe County Mental Health Association, the Volunteer Bureau of the Rochester Council, the Junior League of Rochester, Planned Parenthood, UR Alumnae Association, the League of Women Voters, the National Coalition for Literacy, English at Large, and Literacy Volunteers of America where she held positions of volunteer through Executive Director over the course of nearly 30 years. Jinx was the recipient of numerous awards and appointments based on her dedication to these causes. Among those are the URs Fannie Bigelow Alumnae Award (1971) for demonstrating a deep sense of civic responsibility; founding member of the American Bar Association Task Force (1986) on Literacy to develop literacy outreach programs for prison populations; winner of the first annual Harold W. McGraw Prize in Education (1988) given to honor those with a lifelong commitment to education and finding innovative ways to further its delivery along with the Former US Secretary of Education Terrel Bell and Senator Claiborne Pell of RI; URs Charles Force Hutchison and Marjorie Smith Hutchison Medal (1989), the Universitys highest honor given for outstanding achievements and notable service to community, state, or nation; appointed by President George H.W. Bush to the first National Institute Board for the National Institute for Literacy (1992). She was also a charter member and past Chairman of the National Coalition of Literacy. Jinx moved to Lexington, MA in 2006, where she has been supported by family, caring doctors, friends old and new, and by a neighborhood of open arms, homes, and hearts. She was an extraordinary woman and will be missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Church of Our Redeemer, 6 Meriam Street, Lexington MA, reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, share some one-on-one time with an elder or make a donation in Jinxs memory to Planned Parenthood Federation, The Children's Room of Arlington, MA, or a .
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019