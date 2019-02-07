Home

Polly Bridge Dibble Hecky, past away December 29, 2018 while at home in Surprise, Arizona. She was 96 y/o. Daughter of Ralph Brigham Dibble and Marjorie Waterman Dibble. Sister to Richard Dibble Waterman. Was born in Brattleboro, Vermont. Graduated from Lexington H.S., Kathleen Dell School in Brookline, Mass., and Cambridge Graduate School. She was a Navy and WW II veteran. She married Rudolph Peter Hecky in 1950, in Honolulu, Hawaii. And had three children Gary, Jeffrey and Todd. Was step mother to Arleen and Leslie. Grandmother to Saundra and Kyle. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019
