|
|
Jennie E. Ciraso, 95, a lifelong Lincoln resident, died at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She leaves behind one brother, John Ciraso and his wife Judy of Lincoln, one sister, Mary MacDonald of Concord, her sister-in-law, Sheilah Ciraso of Wellesley, her niece, Patricia Ciraso, and nephew, Edward Ciraso. Jennie was also the sister of the late Anne, Michael, Frank, Tony, and Rocco Ciraso. Her funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Lincoln on Wednesday, February 27th. Burial followed at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Jennies online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Lincoln Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019