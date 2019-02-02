Home

McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Richard A. Johnson


1937 - 2019
Richard A. Johnson Obituary
Richard A. Johnson, age 81, of Lincoln, formerly of Reading and Lynnfield, died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln. Born in Melrose on September 14, 1937 he was the son of the late Charles E. and Euleta C. (Gray) Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Hebron Academy and had also attended Wentworth Institute of Technology and University of New Hampshire. He enjoyed a successful career as a shopping center developer for Zayers, Boston Development Associates, and Horizons Management Associates. In his free time, Mr. Johnson enjoyed fishing, skiing and participating in triathlons. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Kubis) Johnson of Lincoln. He was the loving father of Bryan Johnson and his wife MaryEllen of Windham, ME and Lisa Shaw and her husband Scott of Tucson, AZ. He was the cherished grandfather of Ally Johnson and Jake and Elsie Shaw. His Funeral Service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 12pm. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the service starting at 10am. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.
Published in The Lincoln Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019
