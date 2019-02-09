|
|
Kevin William Kelley passed away November 8, 2018 in Naples, FL, at the age of 76. Kevin grew up in Holbrook and Randolph as one of seven children of the late Frank Kelley and the late Mary Walker Kelley. He is survived by his siblings Florence Breckner of FL, William Kelley and his wife Cathy of Bellingham MA, Maryjane Malinowski and her husband Jim of Brockton Ma, Thomas Kelley and his wife Helen of Brockton, MA and John Kelley and his wife Susan of Avon, MA He was predeceased by his sister Ann Garland of Brockton MA. Kevin leaves behind many beloved nieces , nephews and cousins. Kevin is survived by his former wife Judith Kelley of E. Falmouth, MA and their three children: Brian Kelley and his wife Laurie of Palmyra, VA, Kathleen Kelley of E. Falmouth, MA and Jennifer Kelley Chaves and her husband Manny of Falmouth, MA. Kevin also known as Papa was proud and cherished his grandchildren Erica, Mikaela, Shannon, Justin and Morgan. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Kevin is a veteran proudly serving as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps Reserves. Kevin and Judith raised their three children in Mansfield, MA where he was a dedicated and lifelong fourth degree grand Knight, charity fundraiser and insurance agent with the Knights of Columbus council in Easton, MA. His family requests for those wishing to pay tribute to Kevin to make a donation to their favorite charitable foundation or share a kindness in his honor and remembrance.
Published in The Mansfield News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019