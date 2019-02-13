|
Peter Paul Saunders was born on April 25, 1934 in Norwood, MA to Katherine (Foss) and Paul Saunders. Graduated from Norwood High in 1952 and Northeastern University in 1957. He worked as an engineer in Baltimore, MD first for the Martin Company then for AT&T. In 1967, he purchased the Sterling Manufacturing Co. in Mansfield, MA and moved his family there and served as a selectman and on the board of directors for BayBank in that town. In 1988, he moved to Chatham, MA, married Linda and decided to return to university to earn a MFA from Goddard College and then a PhD in Narrative Gerontology from Union Institute and University. Writing and teaching poetry to older students to keep his and their cognitive abilities intact became his ultimate passion. He taught at the Academy for Lifelong Learning at Cape Cod Community College, the Eldredge Public Library in Chatham and the Snow Library in Orleans. He was the author of 12 books of poetry; the latest Clinging to the Mountain was published in 2018. He served as a Trustee for the Eldredge Library and on the board of the Monomoy Theatre in Chatham. He leaves his wife Linda, brother Richard ( Polly) Saunders, daughters Lois ( Doug) Kapplain, Loraine ( Steven) Scampini, his step-children Patrick ( Dawn) Boyle, Gretchen ( Rick) Dupee, brother in law Larry ( Iris) Perkoski, grandchildren, Peter, Michael, Sarah, Stephanie, Kimberly, Jake, Savanah, Dylan and Chance, His great- grandchildren Logan, Lucy, Henry and Max. He also leaves several cousins and nieces and nephews. The family is deeply appreciative to all who visited, called, sent cards and notes and kept us in their thoughts and prayers. Peter requested that there would be no service in his honor. He hoped all who cared for him will indulge in reading poetry and commit random acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cape Cod VNA Hospice, St. Christophers Food Pantry. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com .
Published in The Mansfield News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019