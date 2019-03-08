|
Alan B. Belinfante, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 73. He leaves behind his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Sandra (Freedman) Belinfante, his wife of 53 years. He was a devoted and dedicated father to his children; Lauren and her husband, David Schraeder, and Alison and her husband, Jared Charney. A cherished grandfather, Pop, to his pride and joy, Noah and Dahlia Schraeder, and Emmet and Stella Charney. The loving brother to his sister, Catherine (Belinfante) Penn, and brother Howard Freedman and his wife Joyce. And an adored uncle to his nephews Charles and wife Jamie Freedman, and Nathaniel and wife Karrie Freedman. Alan grew up in Revere and lived in Marblehead for his entire adult life. Alan was a family man, who wanted to share life experiences with everyone around him. He loved boating, fishing with his grandchildren, attending their every performance, sports event and concert, travelling and always planning the next adventure. Along with his wife Sandra and brother Howard Freedman, they together ran Beach Sales which now has third and fourth generation family members carrying on the tradition established by his late father in law Sumner Freedman. A memorial service will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1pm, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA. The family will be receiving guests at the Belinfante home, Marblehead, MA, Friday, March 8 from 2pm until 4pm, Saturday, March 9 from 6:30pm to 9pm, and Sunday, March 10 from 1pm to 4pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or by visiting heart.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019