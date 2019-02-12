|
Barbara Mary Frances Hart, 80 of Ledge Hill Rd., died February 9, 2019 at Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro, NH. Born November 5, 1938 in New Haven, CT daughter of the late Fredrick and Frances (Siwakoski) Schmermond she grew up in Pine Orchard, CT. She moved to Tuftonboro in with her husband in 2000 after summering there with her familys camp on 19 Mile Bay since 1970. Barbara graduated from Endicott College and worked as a graphic artist for Southern New England Telephone. She ran the Rusty Rudder Craftsman Guild in Marblehead, MA prior to moving to Tuftonboro. She was a parishioner of St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, NH, was a past president of the Melvin Village Hikers and a member of the Red Hat Society. Survivors include her husband Raymond A. Hart Jr. of Tuftonboro, sons Raymond A. Hart III of Merrimack, NH, Patrick M. Hart and daughter-in-law Leah Hart (Georges) of Marblehead, MA, grandson Raymond A. Hart IV and granddaughter-in-law Jessica M. Hart, granddaughter Claudia Frances Hart and great-grandson Ethan Douglas Hart. Calling Hours will be 1-4 PM Wednesday February 13 at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home, 85 Mill St., Wolfeboro, NH. A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday February 14 at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Rd., Alton, NH. Burial will be in the spring. Donations may be made in Barbaras name to Dana- Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana- farber.org/gift The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave the family a brief message, a note of condolence and sign an online guest book go to: www.baker-gagne funeralhomes.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019