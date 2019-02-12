Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home
P.O. Box 2295 - 85 Mill Street
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
(603) 569-1339
For more information about
Barbara Hart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home
P.O. Box 2295 - 85 Mill Street
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Church
40 Hidden Springs Rd
Alton, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Hart


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Hart Obituary
Barbara Mary Frances Hart, 80 of Ledge Hill Rd., died February 9, 2019 at Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro, NH. Born November 5, 1938 in New Haven, CT daughter of the late Fredrick and Frances (Siwakoski) Schmermond she grew up in Pine Orchard, CT. She moved to Tuftonboro in with her husband in 2000 after summering there with her familys camp on 19 Mile Bay since 1970. Barbara graduated from Endicott College and worked as a graphic artist for Southern New England Telephone. She ran the Rusty Rudder Craftsman Guild in Marblehead, MA prior to moving to Tuftonboro. She was a parishioner of St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, NH, was a past president of the Melvin Village Hikers and a member of the Red Hat Society. Survivors include her husband Raymond A. Hart Jr. of Tuftonboro, sons Raymond A. Hart III of Merrimack, NH, Patrick M. Hart and daughter-in-law Leah Hart (Georges) of Marblehead, MA, grandson Raymond A. Hart IV and granddaughter-in-law Jessica M. Hart, granddaughter Claudia Frances Hart and great-grandson Ethan Douglas Hart. Calling Hours will be 1-4 PM Wednesday February 13 at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home, 85 Mill St., Wolfeboro, NH. A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday February 14 at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Rd., Alton, NH. Burial will be in the spring. Donations may be made in Barbaras name to Dana- Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana- farber.org/gift The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave the family a brief message, a note of condolence and sign an online guest book go to: www.baker-gagne funeralhomes.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.