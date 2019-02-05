|
Edward F. Demski, Swish, 86, of Marblehead, passed away on February 1, 2019. He will always be remembered as a devoted family man, great friend and dedicated engineer. He grew up in Chicopee, MA with a foster family so the importance of family meant so much. He fell in love and married Helene Mahoney, Irish, and raised three children, Marianne, Donna, and Eddie in Marblehead. New England family vacations, Disney trips and their 50th wedding anniversary cruise will always be treasured. Ed exceled at his work as an engineer at GE overseeing the T58 and T64 helicopter engine programs where he played a key role with the companys international contracts. He was a tough manager and expected the highest level of performance from his team. His work came with years of international travel where he earned great respect especially in Israel and Germany. How else could he have been given the honor to conduct the Oktoberfest Band! His travels often included Irish and they shared so many wonderful adventures around the world. Ed was also an avid hockey fan and shared stories of being a first string wing with the UMASS Amherst first league team in the 1950s. He created long lasting and deep friendships | the Kielbasa couples group golfed, traveled and held wild parties; their friendships endured for decades. Ed loved golfing and was a long time member at Happy Valley and Folly Hills. He never stopped learning new skills- boating and lobstering, photography, sewing, cooking and building stereos and computers. His strong will, honesty, laughter and deep love of family and friends will be cherished. He is predeceased by his wife Irish and daughter in-law Beth Demski. He is survived by his daughter, Marianne Baker and her son Jimmy and wife Maureen; daughter, Donna Holaday and husband Joe and sons Jared and PJ; and son Eddie Demski. Visiting hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Wednesday, February 6 from 4-8PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead on Thursday, February 7 at 10AM with burial to follow in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory of Ed or to offer a condolence to his family please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019