Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland
230 Cottage Road
South Portland, ME 04106
207-799-4472
Elizabeth Shea
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Spurwink Church
Cape Elizabeth, MA
Elizabeth N. Shea

Elizabeth N. Shea Obituary
Elizabeth Noyes (Gould) Shea, of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully, Jan. 24, 2019, after a brief hospitalization, surrounded by both of her children, Phillip D. G. Shea of Bridgton and Ina-Louise Shea of Springfield, Pa., and her granddaughter, Hannah Henkin of Boston, Mass. She is also survived by grandsons, Gilead Henkin of London, UK, and Daniel Henkin and his wife, Kaitlyn of Philadelphia, Pa.; nieces, Karen Soule of Scarborough, Elizabeth Robinson of Falmouth, Elizabeth DiBona of Holbrook, Mass.; nephews, Eric Jurgenson of Scarborough, Nathaniel Clifford III of Belfast; cousin, MaryLou (Kay) Martin of Palmetto Bay, Fla and their families. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, Phillip D. Shea; parents, Louise (Kay) and Ralph Gould; and sisters, Patricia Jurgenson and Greta Clifford. She was born and grew up in Cape Elizabeth, lived and raised her family on Cliff St in the Shipyard neighborhood of Marblehead, Mass. She later moved back to the Cape. Her summers were happily spent on Brier Island, Nova Scotia, where she thrived taking care of her family without the modern conveniences of phone, TV, car or plumbing. A memorial service in celebration of her life is planned for 2 p.m., Monday, May 6, at the Spurwink Church in Cape Elizabeth. A later internment will happen on Brier Island, Nova Scotia. Instead of flowers her family suggests friends wanting to honor Betty go for a nice walk.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019
