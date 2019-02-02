|
Frederick Illingworth Robinson died peacefully in his sleep On January 20, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the husband of Rebecca (Blodgett) Robinson with whom he had shared 63 years of marriage. He graduated in absence in 1943 having already enlisted in the US Navy. He was a plankowner and served as a signalman aboard USS Gustafson until 1946. The Gustafson was a Destroyer Escort whose primary territory was the North and South Atlantic. He attended any of the 70 reunions with the Gustafson crew. After discharge Fred attended Curry College in Boston graduating with his Bachelors Degree. After several other types of employment he spent almost 40 years at the First National Bank of Boston retiring as a deposit operations officer in 1995. After retirement he enjoyed golf, travel and for many years was an active volunteer at Salem Hospital. He and his wife were active members of First Church in Swampscott for 63 years. Fred served on the Board of Trustees, was a deacon, an usher and volunteered in several other activities. He was a 65+ member of the Philanthropic Lodge of Masons in Marblehead and also Scottish Rites and Aleppo Temple Shrine. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, his daughter Deborah Senig, of Nashua, NH, her son Brian Jones and his children Scarlett and Sterling of Bethel, CT., his son Frederick and his wife MaryBeth, their children Lauren Sotomayor and her husband Elvin and their daughter Eden, Frederick Brett and his wife Sharon, Meghan Hughes and her husband Jerry and their children JR and Hayden and Emily Posey and her husband Denorrise all of the Houston, Texas area. Fred lived his whole life in Marblehead and his family before him. He had fond memories of his youth in the Shipyard and of living many years at what is now Robinson Farm Conservation Land on Abbot Street. A celebration of Freds life will be held at the First Church in Swampscott on Sunday, February 10 at 12:30PM. Contributions Freds memory may be given to the First Church in Swampscott, 40 Monument Avenue, Swampscott, MA 01907 or the Marblehead Conservancy, 20 Churchill Rd., Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory of Fred or to offer a condolence to his family please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019