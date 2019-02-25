|
Judith Burn Bishop of Marblehead, wife of Hugh Bishop, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at the in Danvers after a period of declining health. She was born on November 5, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Marion Jean Montgomery and Grant Marr Burn. In addition to her husband, Judith is survived by her daughter Jennifer Smythe Mandt and husband Gordon of Seattle, WA and her son Robert Smythe and wife Bo of Los Angeles, CA, her step-son Hugh B. Bishop and wife Clara of Andover, her step-daughter Caroline and husband Thomas Gregory of Ipswich and her sister Heather Tillman of Nordland, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Ryder, Clara, and Robin Smythe and Sebastian, Eric, and Elena Bishop. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian Mandt. Moving to Marblehead in 1949, she graduated from Marblehead High School in 1955 and attended the University of Connecticut and Garland College. Judy was never afraid to try something new and different; she lived in Greece from 1971 to 1974 as a single mother of two children. In her early Sixties, she successfully started a bed and breakfast in her Marblehead home with her husbands questionable help. At the same time, she decided to start playing golf and soon became proficient. This led to many happy days at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester with her husband and lady golfing friends. More recently, she found great joy in observing her grand- childrens achievements. Funeral services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: St Jude Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St. Boston, MA 02135 of , 75 Sylvan St. Ste B-102. Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements under the direction of Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019