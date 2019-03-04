|
|
Nancy (Pierce) Howe, 87, a Swampscott resident for over 70 years passed away peacefully, Friday March 1, 2019 at the in Danvers. She was the wife of the late Leland B. Howe whom she married August 29, 1953. Nancy was born in Lynn on December 13, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Winnifred Pierce. Nancy was a graduate of Southern Seminary and The Garland School. She will fondly be remembered for her delicious cooking, talented knitting and beautiful gardens. Nancy was a former member of The Beach Club in Swampscott and The Swampscott Garden Club. Nancy is survived by her sons, Jonathan Howe of North Hampton, NH; Christopher Howe and his wife Keli of Swampscott; a daughter Elizabeth Baker and her husband, Daniel of Fitzwilliam, NH; five amazing grandchildren; Nicholas Baker and his wife Taryn, Justin Baker, Maegan Howe, Chloe Howe and Leland B. Howe III. Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband Leland B. Howe, her forever loved son Leland B. Howe Jr., and her truly missed daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Beth) Riley Howe. A funeral service will be held at Andrews Chapel in Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex Street on Saturday, March 9 at 11AM with burial to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Leland B. Howe Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011 or a preferred charity. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory of Nancy or to offer a condolence to her family please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2019