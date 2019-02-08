|
|
Paula (Poppy) Vaillancourt passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH. with her family at her side. She was born at the Mary Alley Hospital in Marblehead, MA. on November 12, 1943, the daughter of Paul Winthrop Lawler and Mary Jane (Fitzsimmons) Lawler. Poppy grew up in Marblehead and attended local schools, where she met her husband P. David Vaillancourt and were married in 1968. In 1983 Poppy and her family moved to Tuftonboro NH, she is survived by her husband David of 50 years. Daughters Elisa Ann Ekstrom of Wolfeboro NH, Heather Vaillancourt Phillips of Thornton NH and husbands Tyler Phillips and Benson Ekstrom. Poppy had four loving grand-children, Davis Ekstrom, Ana Ekstrom, Holly Phillips and Morgan Ekstrom. Poppy was an avid quilter, boater, sometime golfer and supporter of Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue for which she always had two Goldens to round out her family, but more importantly a loving mother and wife, she will be missed. Service will be held in the spring with a memorial gather ing at grave side. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave the family a brief message, a note of condolence and sign an online guest book go to: www.baker-gagne funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019