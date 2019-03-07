|
|
Robert E. Bob DeLisle, Jr., 64, a lifelong resident of Marblehead, became an Angel in the Outfield on March 5th, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert E.DeLisle Sr. and Marjorie (Dooling) DeLisle and nephew of Elizabeth (Betty) Dooling. A proud employee to the Town of Marblehead for 38 years until he retired. After four days of retirement he became (possibly the last) traffic supervisor/crossing guard at the Gerry School; which he loved. Bob was an avid Boston/New England sports fan who also loved a good game of cribbage and playing his numbahs. Like clockwork, every August he was at his happy place: Cathedral Ledge. Bob was a proud member of the Gerry 5, the Magician Gridiron Club (WHIP!), Past President and Vice President of Marblehead Town Employees Union Local 1776, and a life member of the OKOs VFA. All of this came second to his family - forever missed by his sons, Adam and his wife, Andrea of Marblehead, Ryan of Marblehead, Brad and his wife Maria of Peabody, and Todd and his wife Tanaha of Indianapolis. He is also survived by the love of his life: Kathy DeLisle. Nothing was more important to him than his grandchildren: Lori, Andrew, Henry, and Giuliana. Visiting hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Thursday, March 7 from 5-8PM. A celebration of Bobs life will be held at the Gerry 5, 210 Beacon Street, Marblehead on Friday, March 8 from 12-3PM. All are welcome. Donations may be made in his memory to the Gerry 5 Angel Fund, Attn: Joan Champlin, 210 Beacon Street, Marblehead, MA 01945. Please visit the online guestbook for Bob at www. eustisandcornellfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019