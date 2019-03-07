Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gerry 5
210 Beacon Street
Marblehead, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DeLisle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. DeLisle Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. DeLisle Jr. Obituary
Robert E. Bob DeLisle, Jr., 64, a lifelong resident of Marblehead, became an Angel in the Outfield on March 5th, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert E.DeLisle Sr. and Marjorie (Dooling) DeLisle and nephew of Elizabeth (Betty) Dooling. A proud employee to the Town of Marblehead for 38 years until he retired. After four days of retirement he became (possibly the last) traffic supervisor/crossing guard at the Gerry School; which he loved. Bob was an avid Boston/New England sports fan who also loved a good game of cribbage and playing his numbahs. Like clockwork, every August he was at his happy place: Cathedral Ledge. Bob was a proud member of the Gerry 5, the Magician Gridiron Club (WHIP!), Past President and Vice President of Marblehead Town Employees Union Local 1776, and a life member of the OKOs VFA. All of this came second to his family - forever missed by his sons, Adam and his wife, Andrea of Marblehead, Ryan of Marblehead, Brad and his wife Maria of Peabody, and Todd and his wife Tanaha of Indianapolis. He is also survived by the love of his life: Kathy DeLisle. Nothing was more important to him than his grandchildren: Lori, Andrew, Henry, and Giuliana. Visiting hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Thursday, March 7 from 5-8PM. A celebration of Bobs life will be held at the Gerry 5, 210 Beacon Street, Marblehead on Friday, March 8 from 12-3PM. All are welcome. Donations may be made in his memory to the Gerry 5 Angel Fund, Attn: Joan Champlin, 210 Beacon Street, Marblehead, MA 01945. Please visit the online guestbook for Bob at www. eustisandcornellfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now