Zavier Chick Chickering, a longtime resident of Marblehead, died on February 26 after a year long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Chick was born in Brockton and raised in Easton. He graduated from Oliver Ames High School and went on to attend Boston University where he majored in history. From college, Chick started his career in telecommunication sales and then later started his own company Voiceware and later was a partner with Power 3 Communications. Chick was an avid reader, world traveler, music lover, and sports car enthusiast. Chick will be remembered by family and friends for his kindness, laughter, sense of humor, and wisdom. He is survived by his wife, Octavia Moniz, two daughters, Olivia and Ani, Brother, Larry Chickering and his wife Linda of California, Brother in law, Norman Moniz and his wife Debra, and niece, Helen of Medfield. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, 26 Pleasant Street, Marblehead on Tuesday, March 5 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Zavier 'Chick' Chickering may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in support of pancreatic cancer research. Gifts can be made online at www.massgeneral.org/donate or mailed to Meagan Coons in the MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Please make checks payable to MGH Cancer Center. In the memo line please note 'Chickering tribute.' Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory of Chick or to offer a condolence to his family please visit www. eustisandcornellfuneral home.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019