|
|
Ann L. Campbell, 87, of Sebring, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday Feb. 3, 2019 at Grace Manor Assisted Living in Port Orange FL. She was born May 12, 1931 in Hudson MA to Ruth and Oliver Hansen and married and raised her family in her hometown. She is predeceased by both her husband Herb Campbell and long time companion Bill VanBuskirk, both of Hudson. She was employed for many years by the Town of Hudson. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed camping, motor homing, and cruising. She is survived by her daughter Kate Campbell and husband Ron Duplisea of Port Orange FL, and her son Kevin Campbell of Sebring FL, granddau ghter Karly Venezia and husband Michael Venezia and great grandson Chase Venezia of Islamorada, FL. A private service will be held in Hudson MA at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, c/o Vicki Viscomi, Donations Dept. 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange FL 32129.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019