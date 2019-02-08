|
|
Robert F. Dufault, 92, of Marlborough, MA, died Tuesday, February, 5 th surrounded by his family and after a brief illness. Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Frederick and Aurora (Allard) Dufault. He had been married to the love of his life, Josie A. (Fiorentino) Dufault for the past 64 years. Robert is survived by his children; Michelle Turner, of Plymouth, Linda Freitas and her husband Michael of Westborough, Nancy Casaceli and her husband Michael of Marlborough, Debra Dufault McIntire and her husband David of Southborough. His grandchildren, Bryan, Kyle, Lindsay, Jaclyn, Anna, Chandler, Luke and Kevin and great-grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt, Sonsie, Morgan, and Natalie. He also leaves his sister Estelle OConnell, sister-in-law Mary Zambito and husband Charlie, and many, many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his beloved oldest daughter, Denise Mitchell and his sisters; Anita Brodeur, Doris Gebhart and Jeanne Collins Hawkesworth. Bob a veteran of WWII, served in the US Navy from 1944|1946. He was employed by the MDC, retiring in 1989. He immensely enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and spent many years wintering in Palm Coast FL. Bob enjoyed playing sports; playing semi-pro baseball as a young man and golf in his retirement. He watched and supported all his Boston teams and loved attending his grandchildrens sporting events. Bob always told a great story of his lifes adventures and put a smile on everyones face. He was known for his pizzelles and Saturday morning breakfast. Bob will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of his company, especially his family. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 10 th from 2-4 at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 11 th at 10 am at St. Bernadette Church, Rte.20, Main St., Northborough, MA. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberts name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019